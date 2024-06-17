Man arrested after fatal shooting near Downtown Albuquerque

Jun. 16—An Albuquerque 19-year-old is accused of fatally shooting a man who confronted him over throwing a rock through a car window.

Alex Trujillo, who is charged with an open count of murder and evidence tampering, is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center. It is unclear who his attorney is.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court, multiple people identified Trujillo as the suspect.

At about 2:50 p.m. Friday, the Albuquerque Police Department responded to a call of a shooting in the area of 500 Walter NE, near Broadway.

According to the complaint, a caller told police there was a man — later identified as Kevin Moore, 52 — on the ground. They also told police they heard arguing, followed by multiple gunshots. When officers arrived, they found Moore, who was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The complaint states that a witness told police that Moore was helping the witness' son with a flat tire when Trujillo walked up to the 600 block of Coal and threw a rock, breaking the window of a car that belonged to someone else.

Police said the witness told them Moore confronted Trujillo about the window before Trujillo took out a black handgun, shot Moore multiple times, and ran east on Coal.

The complaint states that the witness told police he knew Trujillo because Trujillo was his son's friend.

Police said Trujillo's friend told them Moore did not do anything to provoke Trujillo and that it was wrong to shoot him.

"No way in hell that was self-defense," the friend told police, "that was evil!"

Trujillo's grandmother told police that he told her he killed a man he did not know because he "pulled out a knife on him," according to the complaint. However, police said no knife was found at the scene.

Police said Trujillo was arrested a mobile home park in Southeast Albuquerque.