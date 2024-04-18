Man arrested in fatal shooting of 21-year-old near University of Cincinnati

A man was arrested Thursday in the killing of a 21-year-old near the University of Cincinnati's campus in March.

Jontatum Ferguson, 20, has been charged with murder after 21-year-old Dujawn Samuel McDaniel Foster III was fatally shot at a home in the 200 block of Fosdick Street on March 28, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers responded to the shooting at approximately 10:56 p.m. Cincinnati Fire Department personnel performed life-saving measures on Foster, but he ultimately died at the scene.

An unnamed 16-year-old male was also injured in the shooting. The teen was taken to the Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center by private vehicle and was reported to be in stable condition on March 29, police said.

It is unclear whether Ferguson is involved in the shooting of the 16-year-old.

A date has not yet been set for Ferguson's initial court appearance.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Man arrested in shooting of 21-year-old near University of Cincinnati