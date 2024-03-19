Man arrested in fatal hit-and-run crash
Authorities say a 21-year-old man was arrested Monday after a woman was struck and killed in New River on February 24.
John Collins got put on a wild poster on Monday night, and had to leave the game due to a head injury.
As we celebrate Women’s History Month, you may be wondering about the landscape of women’s equity. Where are we with pay parity and closing the gender gap? A handful of groundbreaking trailblazers headlined the MAKERS 2024 Conference with some key takeaways: take action, set goals, and be someone others look up to.
OG Anunoby is out due to a post-surgical flare-up in his right elbow, and it’s unclear when he’ll be able to return.
In addition to the exciting freshman class who led their respective teams to top seeds this season, there are some upperclassmen with incredible game.
Are you ready for March Madness? The First Four tips off Tuesday, Mar. 19.
The road to a championship once again goes through undefeated South Carolina, which secured its second consecutive No. 1 overall seed.
New research links time-restricted eating like intermittent fasting to a higher risk of cardiovascular death. But experts are skeptical.
Chase Young finished last season with the 49ers pretty well.
Documentation startup Mintlify says dozens of customers had GitHub tokens exposed in a data breach at the start of the month and publicly disclosed last week. Mintlify helps developers create documentation for their software and source code by requesting access and tapping directly into the customer's GitHub source code repositories. In a blog post Monday, Mintlify blamed its March 1 incident on a vulnerability in its own systems, but said 91 of its customers had their GitHub tokens compromised as a result.
There's a fertility hack that's been swirling around for years: taking Mucinex. Here's what doctors think — and why you shouldn't take it if you're already pregnant.
Follow all the developments right here with Yahoo Sports.
Nvidia on Monday announced its new Blackwell GPU for AI and Grace Blackwell Superchip.
Monday’s hearing is the latest in a string of cases the Supreme Court has heard this term to assess what free speech looks like in the digital era.
What made Donald so great? It's not a short answer.
Millions of people supplement their incomes by making adult content, but some have lost their day jobs after their explicit side hustle was discovered.
North Carolina's RJ Davis and Armando Bacot return to the NCAA tournament after falling short of the championship in the 2022 title game.
The home stretch of the NHL season is here, and these players could be key acquisitions for your team's title run.
With teams like Stanford, NC State, Utah and Tennessee, as well as mid-major powers and No. 1 seed Texas, this region is set for chaos.
Get the top-selling formula nearly 80,000 Amazon shoppers swear by for a steal. Smell ya later!
Recurrent neck issues have ended Leighton Vander Esch's career after just six seasons.