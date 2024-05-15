Man arrested for fatal 2023 shooting in Orosi, deputies say

OROSI, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested in connection with the death of a man in Orosi -while his wife was also arrested for allegedly hiding him from authorities, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies say they were called to the 12400 block of Avenue 413 on Dec. 9, 2023, in Orosi for a shooting victim around 10:15 p.m.

Upon arrival, sheriff’s officials say they found the victim, identified as Ruben Trevino, suffering from a gunshot wound. Trevino was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Throughout their investigation, sheriff’s officials say their homicide detectives identified Alejandro Moreno as the murder suspect.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, detectives with the Tulare County Sheriff’s CATTCH unit say they found Moreno hiding with family in Orosi and took him into custody without incident.

Detectives say they also arrested his wife, Martha Miranda, for harboring a wanted suspect. Both suspects were booked into the Tulare County Jail.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.

