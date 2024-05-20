Man arrested for DUI after driving wrong way during Northern California parade

(FOX40.COM) — Northern California police made a DUI arrest on Saturday after police noticed a man driving in the wrong direction on the same route that was to be used for the Redding Rodeo Parade.

On Saturday around 12:45 p.m., Redding police officers were working with community partners on preparations for the Redding Rodeo Parade when they noticed a vehicle driving in the wrong direction within the parade route.

Police said the streets had already been cleared of drivers who weren’t involved in the parade, but people who were in the area to attend the parade had begun to line the roadways.

“[The suspect’s] reckless actions endangered the lives of several spectators who had lined the roadway in anticipation of the fun event,” police said.

They continued, “The Redding Police Department, unwavering in its commitment to community safety, maintains a zero tolerance for driving under the influence.”

The man, 59 of Redding, was booked into Shasta County Jail for DUI and had his vehicle towed once police learned he was “heavily intoxicated.”

