Man arrested on drug charges in Gates County

GATES COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A man was arrested and faces several drug charges after a search warrant was executed in Roduco on Friday, deputies said.

Sheriff Ray Campbell, several deputies and North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers served a narcotics search warrant at a residence in the area of US 158 in Roduco.

Michael Wiggins was arrested and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver cocaine, maintaining a dwelling for the sale of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wiggins was being held under a $75,000 bond at the Albemarle District Jail. This warrant came at the conclusion of complaints in the area that were thoroughly investigated and after many hours of surveillance. Further charges may be pending.

