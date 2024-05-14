Man arrested, dog killed after Bordeaux shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested and a dog was killed Monday night after a shooting in the Bordeaux neighborhood.

Metro police said the shooting happened just before 7 p.m. Monday, May 13 in the 3200 block of Panorama Drive.

The victim told officers he was jogging in the area when the suspect approached him and started yelling at him. The victim then argued back with the suspect, causing the suspect to pull out a gun and shoot him once in the leg, according to investigators.

Police said the victim’s injuries are not life threatening.

As officers remained on scene, they saw the possible suspect walking his dog and approached him, causing the suspect to grow agitated. The suspect then allegedly took his aggressive dog off the leash, causing one the officers to fire a shot, killing the dog on nearby Hinkle Drive.

Officers later determined the suspect was the one who shot the jogger in the leg on Panorama Drive and took him into custody.

