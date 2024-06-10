Man arrested after his dog allegedly mauls Sulphur woman in parking lot

SULPHUR, La. (KLFY) — A Sulphur woman was hospitalized and a man was arrested after his dog allegedly attacked and mauled the woman in a grocery store parking lot, authorities said.

Elsa Davila, of Sulphur, was attacked near the Walmart store in Suphur June 2 by a dog whose owner was begging for money, according to a GoFundMe set up by Davila’s daughter, Savanna Gonzales.

“My mother grocery shopped, and after she was done she saw this guy begging for money over here, so she went to give him some money and on her way back the dog, I guess, broke the leash and attacked her,” Gonzales said.

Kyle Smith, 37, is facing multiple charges including trespassing, cruelty to animals and unlawful ownership of a vicious dog, authorities said.

According to Gonzales, Davila was mauled in the face and stomach by the dog.

“She has had reconstructive surgery on her face and is now on a path to recovery,” Gonzales said, in her GoFundMe page.

In an update to the GoFundMe page dated June 6, Gonzales said her mother has been restricted from talking or eating.

“Mom is in high spirits and very talkative even under circumstances. (So this is killing her, anyone who knows her knows she’s a talker.) Talking causes problems apparently,” she said.

As of Monday afternoon, the GoFundMe has raised $2,466 of its $5,000 goal.

