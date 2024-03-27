Man arrested on disorderly conduct charges after standoff with police in Peoria

A Peoria man was arrested after he held police in a 25-minute standoff Wednesday morning.

Geno Carter, 32, was charged with disorderly conduct, aggravated assault on a police officer and resisting police, along with several other charges from a separate incident, for his role in a prolonged standoff with Peoria police officers in the 1200 block of West Virginia Avenue on Wednesday morning.

The Peoria Police Department said that at 10:24 p.m., they received a report of a person shot in the 1200 block of West Gift Avenue. Upon arrival, they encountered Stone, who ran from them and hid in the backyard of a home on West Virginia. He then threatened to shoot the officers involved in the chase, police said.

More: Man charged in girlfriend's brutal stabbing death at Peoria apartment complex

For the next 25 minutes, officers negotiated with Stone, with a perimeter established to ensure the safety of the surrounding area. Stone eventually surrendered to police without incident and was taken into custody.

Detectives were unable to find a firearm at the scene and later found out that Stone had falsified the call of someone being shot.

Carter is currently being held in the Peoria County Jail awaiting a first court appearance. Anyone with further information on the case is asked to contact PPD at (309) 673-4521 or provide an anonymous report through their Tip411 system. They can also contact Crime Stoppers at (309) 673-9000.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Standoff leads to Peoria man's arrest on disorderly conduct charges