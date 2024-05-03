Man arrested for deadly stabbing of woman near Geneva College, sources say

A Beaver Falls man was arrested for the deadly stabbing of a woman near Geneva College in January, sources tell Channel 11.

Only Channel 11 was there when he was brought into the police station.

Rebecca Miller, 41, was found with multiple stabs on a walking trail on a walking trail near the college. She was reported missing two days before she was found after she left home two days prior and didn’t return.

Channel 11 is working to learn more about this breaking story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

