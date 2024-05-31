Man arrested days after alleged assault, shots fired in Montgomery County

A man is in custody after an alleged assault and shots fired incident in Harrison Township, according to a spokesperson from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

On May 28, sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of shots fired at 1994 Gant Drive.

Upon arrival, they found multiple shell casings and a female who had been assaulted, the spokesperson said.

Deputies learned Jayzon Wagner, 22, allegedly assaulted the victim.

During the reported assault, Wagner allegedly fired shots and then left the scene.

The spokesperson said deputies found that several rounds hit a nearby apartment on Embassy Place.

Two bullet holes were found in the master bedroom and two rounds were found in the child’s room. At the time of the incident, a child and two adults were sleeping in these rooms.

The spokesperson said no one was hit by the gunfire.

On May 31, deputies located Wagner’s vehicle near North Dixie Drive and Needmore Road.

They noticed Wagner was driving and tried to initiate a traffic stop.

He took off and led deputies on a short pursuit, the spokesperson said.

Wagner crashed into a parked vehicle in Dayton and ran away from the scene.

The spokesperson said deputies located Wagner in a nearby apartment with four guns. He was taken into custody without incident.

Wagner is facing preliminary charges of felonious assault and failure to comply. His case will be presented to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office for formal charges.

This incident is under investigation by Harrison Township Traffic Services and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit.