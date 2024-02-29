Man arrested in Davidson County, charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, secret peeping
Man arrested in Davidson County, charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, secret peeping
Man arrested in Davidson County, charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, secret peeping
Spring has sprung and Target got the memo. Give your hydration habit a refresh with these cute and affordable cups.
Which electric vehicles can put energy back into their battery packs the quickest? These are the fastest-charging EVs for 2024.
J.D. Power's 2024 Electric Vehicle Experience Ownership study ranked the Mini Cooper SE/Electric with the highest satisfaction levels.
Eagles' Don Henley is a key witness in a criminal trial against three collectibles dealers accused of illegally selling "Hotel California" lyrics.
Owners of Ford EVs now have access to more than 15,000 Tesla superchargers across the U.S. and Canada, nine months after the two automakers struck a deal that would eventually ripple through the rest of the automotive industry. New and existing Ford EV owners can receive a free adapter to access Tesla's fast charging stalls, but they must be enrolled in Ford's BlueOval Charge Network and order the adapter by June 30, 2024 at Ford.com/FastChargingAdapter. Future Ford EV customers will be able to buy the adapter for $230.
Google's official Amazon store is selling the 256GB Pixel Tablet with a charging speaker dock for only $449 — that's $150 less than retail and is an all-time low for the device on the website
A controversial move by Meta last year, when it switched to charging users in the European Union for an ad-free subscription to Facebook and/or Instagram unless they agreed to be tracked and profiled so it could keep running its attention-mining microtargeting ad business, has triggered a set of complaints from consumer rights groups. The complaints are being brought under the bloc's data protection rules. Currently, Meta charges regional users €9.99/month on web (or €12.99/month on mobile) to opt out of seeing any adverts per linked Facebook and Instagram account.
Anker currently has an iPhone-exclusive wireless charger with a stand for $34.99 on Amazon
A new study from iSeeCars,com showed that cities across the Midwest and Southeast are the least EV-friendly.
An engineer has brought USB-C charging to Apple's AirPods Max. You can buy a kit and mod your headphones to use a USB-C connector as well.
Is the closer landscape changing in MLB? Fred Zinkie offers up some late-round fantasy targets to help your pursuit of saves.
'Like you'd find at a nice spa,' raves one reviewer.
Credit cards can be an outstanding personal finance tool for a number of reasons. You can even pay bills with a credit card — the secret is knowing which expenses to cover.
Women share how a lack of representation affected how they dressed and what they bought as teens.
Joint credit card vs. authorized user: which is the better choice? Both options will boost your credit history, but they vary in terms of responsibility.
Apple is canceling its decade-long effort to build an electric car, according to people with knowledge of the matter. With 2,000 people working on it, it was one of the most ambitious projects in the history of the company.
The formula is packed with vitamin C to brighten and hyaluronic acid to moisturize.
A few Anker charging accessories we recommend are back on sale, including the Anker 622 Magnetic Battery down to $35.
Security researchers say a pair of easy-to-exploit flaws in a popular remote-access tool used by more than a million companies around the world are now being mass exploited, with hackers abusing the vulnerabilities to deploy ransomware and steal sensitive data. Cybersecurity giant Mandiant said in a post on Friday that it has “identified mass exploitation” of the two flaws in ConnectWise ScreenConnect, a popular remote access tool that allows IT and technicians to remotely provide technical support directly on customer systems over the internet. The two vulnerabilities comprise CVE-2024-1709, an authentication bypass vulnerability that researchers deemed “embarrassingly easy” for attackers to exploit, and CVE-2024-1708, a path-traversal vulnerability that allows hackers to remotely plant malicious code, such as malware, on vulnerable ConnectWise customer instances.
Is the viral skin care trend worth trying?