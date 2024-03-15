Man arrested after control tower reports of laser being aimed at planes at Redding airport

A man is accused of aiming a green laser at several aircraft while they were taking off and landing at Redding Regional Airport earlier this week.

Around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, Shasta County Sheriff’s Office deputies were contacted by the control tower at the airport that a laser appeared to be coming from the Primrose Avenue and Fig Tree Lane area.

When deputies arrived, they found several individuals in the backyard of a home in the 20000 block of Fig Tree Lane, authorities said. The neighborhood is just south of the airport.

Deputies talked to a man, identified as Michael Ybarra, 36, of Redding, who admitted to shining a laser at aircraft, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Ybarra was arrested on suspicion of pointing a laser at occupied aircraft and for violating his probation, the sheriff’s office said.

The news release did not say what type of aircraft the laser was being pointed at.

“The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the public that discharging a laser at an occupied aircraft, while in motion or in flight, is punishable as a felony offense with a maximum sentence of three years in state prison,” the news release said.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Man accused of shining laser at planes at Redding Regional Airport