Man arrested in connection with violent attacks in Santa Monica

Police have arrested a man who they allege was responsible for attacking three people in Santa Monica Sunday evening.

Larry Ameyal Cedeno, 29, is suspected in a seemingly unprovoked attack that happened around 8 p.m. near Parking Structure 7 on the 1500 block of 4th Street.

Officers from the Santa Monica Police Department located two people who were stabbed and a third who was also assaulted. Officers performed CPR on one of the victims as other officers searched for the suspect.

Larry Ameyal Cedeno, 29, is shown in this mugshot provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. Cedeno was arrested by police in connection with an unprovoked attack of three people on May 19, 2024.

The two stabbing victims were taken to the hospital, one of whom was listed in critical but stable condition. The third victim suffered no “major injuries,” police said.

Officers eventually located Cedeno and took him into custody. He’s since been booked into the Santa Monica Jail to await charges related to the attack.

Police say Cedeno is currently on probation for larceny.

In a news release issued Monday, the Police Department said the investigation is active and ongoing and said updates would be provided as they become available.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is urged to contact the Santa Monica Police Department at 310-458-8427.

