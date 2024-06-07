Man arrested in connection to three injured victims in apartment complex shooting

SOUTH BEND — The South Bend Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection to an apartment complex shooting that wounded three people Tuesday morning.

As police arrived on the scene at Miami Hills Apartments on June 4, three victims were found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The department's Violent Crimes Unit conducted an investigation and identified 26-year-old Jarod Pigee as a suspect.

On June 5, police reported that Pigee was arrested under several preliminary charges related to the shooting. He was transported to the St. Joseph County Jail and awaits a formal charging decision from the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

Email Tribune staff writer Camille Sarabia at csarabia@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Miami Hills Apartments shooting suspect awaits formal charging