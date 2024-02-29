Man arrested in connection with shooting that left 1 dead, 6 injured in Orlando

A 30-year-old man was arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting that left one person dead and six others injured late Wednesday in the Rosemont neighborhood, the Orlando Police Department said.

Police said they were called at about 11 p.m. to the shooting at Ironwedge Drive near John Young Parkway and Lee Road.

Investigators said they discovered seven people with gunshot wounds.

They said James William III, 21, died at the scene, and six others were taken to a hospital, where they were stable.

Police said the shooting stemmed from an argument between two groups of people that happened earlier Wednesday.

Investigators said the disagreement was over a vehicle not being returned by a mutually agreed upon date.

Detectives said they arrested Wayne Anthony Grant Jr. on Thursday on charges of aggravated battery in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Orlando police or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

See a map of the scene below:

