Man arrested in connection with shooting in Dallas, police say

A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred in Gaston County on Saturday afternoon.

Around 3 p.m., the Dallas Police Department was dispatched to Eden Glen Drive after receiving reports about a shooting. At the scene, police found two suspects, who were later taken into custody.

An investigation later revealed that the two suspects were inside a vehicle when they exchanged gunfire with another vehicle. The occupants of the other vehicle fled the scene before abandoning the car, according to police.

ALSO READ: 16-year-old hospitalized following shooting in south Charlotte, MEDIC says

Police said one of the suspects was found on Dallas High Shoals Highway by the Gaston County Police Department and taken into custody.

On Wednesday, police announced that Alvin Whitworth Jr. had also been arrested in connection with this shooting. He has been charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied property, and damage to real property, according to police.

He is being held in Gaston County jail under a $250,000 bond.

VIDEO: 16-year-old hospitalized following shooting in south Charlotte, MEDIC says











