Man arrested in connection with overnight shooting on E Virginia Beach Blvd

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A man was arrested after he shot and injured another man overnight.

Just after 2 a.m. on Sunday, Norfolk Police were called to the Broadway Club in the 5600 block of East Virginia Beach Boulevard after they received a report of a gunshot victim.

Police said when they arrived, they learned the victim had already left the scene.

Soon after, officers were notified that a man had arrived at Sentara Leigh Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Police said they confirmed this was the same victim from the shooting on East Virginia Beach Boulevard.

Police said that as a result of their investigation, 34-year-old Luis E. Martino-Rosario, of Chesapeake, was arrested at the scene and charged with malicious wounding, use of a firearm, and discharging a firearm in public.

Martino-Rosario is currently being held in Norfolk City Jail without bond. He is also facing an additional charge unrelated to this shooting.

