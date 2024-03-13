Man arrested in connection with multiple break-ins in Gresham, Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 37-year-old man is facing multiple charges related to a string of burglaries in Gresham throughout October 2023.

Authorities first investigated a break-in at the Bedrooms West and iCandy stores, where they found evidence that Adam Samuel Johnson had forced his way into the buildings and stole things inside.

Officials later found that Johnson may also be tied to three other burglaries at Modo Boutique in Portland, the Oregon Foot Clinic in Portland, and a UPS Store in Gresham.

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday that Johnson has been indicted on 17 counts, including five counts of first-degree, four counts of first-degree criminal mischief, and four counts of first-degree theft. He also faces one count each of second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree theft, unlawful use of a vehicle, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

