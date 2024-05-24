Man arrested in connection with Los Banos shooting

LOS BANOS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Los Banos, the Los Banos Police Department said.

Officers say they responded to the 1400 block of Hawthorne Drive for a report of a man suffering from a gunshot wound at 9:23 a.m. on Thursday.

Upon arrival, police say they located a 40-year-old man suffering from at least a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Investigators say they identified the suspect in this incident as 42-year-old Sergio Lozano of Los Banos, and he was taken into custody in connection with the shooting. The firearm allegedly used has also been recovered.

This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.

