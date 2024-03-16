Man arrested in connection to fatal shooting in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Fairfax County Police Department said a man is in custody after a domestic-related fatal shooting that happened Friday afternoon in Annandale.

Police said that at about 4:45 p.m., they responded to the 3200 block of Woodburn Road for a shooting.

Officers said the victim called to report that her ex-boyfriend was blocking her car with his car and not letting her leave.

She told 911 the man was wanted, and she had an active protective order against him. While officers were responding, 30-year-old Tylen Jennings of Maryland shot the victim from his car.

Jennings fled the scene before police arrived.

Man dies after motorcycle crash in Fairfax County

When police arrived at the scene, they found 30-year-old Anesha Isaacs, of Maryland who had been shot. She died at the hospital.

Officers quickly identified the car Jennings had fled in and provided a lookout.

The Prince George’s County Police Department took Jennings into custody in Maryland. A firearm was recovered inside his car.

Jennings has been charged with Second Degree Murder, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, Abduction and Protective Order Violation.

He is being held at the Prince George’s County Correctional Center without bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fairfax County Police Department Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.