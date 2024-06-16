Man arrested in connection to East Boston carjacking

A man has been arrested in connection to an East Boston carjacking earlier this month.

Officers arrested Timothy Deconinck, 55, of Malden, in connection with a robbery of $240,000 that happened on June 7 in East Boston, Boston police said.

According to a Boston Police report, the victim withdrew an undisclosed amount of money from a bank in the Fenway area around 9 a.m. Around 9:30 a.m., the victim drove to the area of 230 Meridian Street in East Boston, parked in front of his business, and began talking on the phone with his daughter.

The victim then told police two unknown white males wearing badges around their necks dressed in black approached his driver and passenger’s side windows, saying they had a warrant and ordered him to “get out of the car,” according to the report.

Boston police said that around 1:20 pm. on Saturday, June 15, officers responded to a breaking and entering in progress inside of 212 Waldemar Ave, after a 911 caller reported two males using power tools to enter an apartment.

Upon arrival, officers found Deconinck with a drill, drill bits, and other tools attempting to gain entry to an apartment inside 212 Waldemar Ave.

Police also said they arrested William Cataldo, 59, of Saugus in connection to the breaking and entering.

Deconinck is expected to be arraigned in East Boston District Court for his outstanding arrest warrant that includes the charges of unarmed robbery of a person over 65, Carjacking, and impersonating a police officer as well as a slew of other charges.

Cataldo is expected to be arraigned in East Boston District Court for the charges of possession of burglarious tools, attempt to commit a crime, defacing properties, and resisting arrest.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

