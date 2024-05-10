Man arrested in connection with child pornography

May 10—HIGH POINT — Police have arrested and charged a man with multiple felony counts associated with child pornography.

Ricky K. Vernon, 63, of High Point was charged with three counts of felony third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of felony possession of a weapon of mass destruction that involved a seized firearm. Additional charges are expected, police say.

On Friday at about 6 a.m., detectives with the High Point Police Department's Special Victims Unit assisted the FBI with a search warrant at a property in the 500 block of Pomeroy Place in the eastern part of the city. During the search, investigators seized digital evidence and one firearm.

Vernon is being held in the Guilford County Jail in High Point. Bond was set at $1 million secured.

Further details weren't released Friday.