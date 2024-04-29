Man arrested in connection with Cape Coral fraud probe pleads not guilty

A man arrested in connection with a Cape Coral fraud probe involving jewelry, a 38-foot boat with three engines and a trailer pleaded not guilty Monday.

Jesus Yzquierdo Garcia, 42, of Cape Coral, pleaded not guilty Monday before Lee Circuit Judge Bruce Kyle. He faces charges of trafficking marijuana over 25 pounds; trafficking cocaine over 28 grams; possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; grand theft cargo of $50,000 or more; trafficking in stolen property; unarmed burglary of a conveyance; two counts of grand theft more than $100,000; and burglary of an unoccupied structure.

He was arrested along with Lazaro Yzquierdo Torres, 23, of Cape Coral, and Brandon Fumero, 18, of Cape Coral before police separately announced the arrest of Yusniel Valdes Darias, 39, a Cape Coral business owner.

Police say the investigation happened in the 400 block of Southwest 19th Avenue.

Officer Mercedes Phillips, spokesperson for Cape Coral police, said the group was responsible for a major organized crime involving theft of construction and regular vehicles.

Among the items seized were more than 170 pounds of marijuana; more than 300 pounds of cocaine; 4.8 grams of Tramadol pills; two handguns; and a shotgun.

Police seized, pending forfeiture, $19,940 in cash; about $50,000 in jewelry; and a 38-foot boat with three engines and a trailer.

Yzquierdo Garcia is next due in court May 28 for a motions hearing, followed by a June 27 case management conference.

