Man arrested in connection to burglary at Titusville Disabled American Veterans facility

The Titusville Police Department has arrested 42-year-old Jonathan Wayne Smyth in connection to crimes that occurred at a Titusville veteran’s facility, the Titusville Police Department said in a news release.

Deputies responded to a report of the theft of an American Flag and damage to property at the Disabled American Veterans Titusville Chapter 109 facility on Thursday, the news release said.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect accessed the DVA’s property the evening of the burglary after business hours, the news release said. The suspect cut down and then stole the facility’s American Flag, along with damaging an outdoor grill.

Investigative evidence led detectives to the identity of the Smyth, who was subsequently located on Friday and was taken into custody without incident, the news release said.

Smyth was booked into the Brevard County Jail and is currently being held without bond, the news release said. He was charged with burglary, criminal mischief and petit theft.