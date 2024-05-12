Man arrested with cocaine, crack, marijuana after Marshall pursuit

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said that a man was arrested for possession of crack, cocaine and marijuana, after a pursuit in Marshall on Saturday.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies reportedly saw a white Honda Accord speeding and attempted to pull over the car. The car allegedly didn’t stop and continued going down several city streets.

The vehicle eventually ended up on a dead end street and officials said the chase then continued on foot.

Justin Jones. Photo courtesy of Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

Justin Jones, 37 of Marshall, was then arrested and taken to Harrison County Jail. The deputies reportedly found 2.5 ounces of cocaine, 9 grams of crack, 35 grams of THC and 2.5 pounds of marijuana in Jones’ possession.

Jones is charged with evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, three counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams, possession of marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds.

