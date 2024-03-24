Man arrested after child who went missing is found at Sansom Park apartment

An arrest was made in the disappearance of a child who was later found in an apartment, Sansom police announced in a news release Saturday.

Sansom Park officers responded to a missing persons call Friday at the Sansom Bluff Apartments, in the 2900 block of La Junta Street. The caller reported a child who was missing from their home, the release stated.

Sansom Park, Fort Worth, White Settlement, River Oaks, Westworth Village, and Castleberry ISD officers were all involved in the search. Officers learned the child was in the apartment of a man unknown to the family, the release stated.

Officers initiated an offense against a child investigation and later made an arrest, charging the suspect with endangering of a child.

Police have not released the suspect’s name.