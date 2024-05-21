Man arrested after chasing women with handsaw in Nashville: docs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man accused of wielding a handsaw and chasing women with it has been taken into custody.

According to court documents, the incident occurred just after midnight on Monday, May 20 in the 60 block of Lindsley Avenue.

A group of five women told officers that they were walking down the roadway when they observed a man “speed walking” toward them. When the man got closer, one of the victims reportedly saw what appeared to be a knife, and said “knife!” to alert the others.

Officials said the suspect — identified as Leon Robins — demanded that the women give him their phones while wielding the weapon. However, they said when they did not hand their devices over, Robins began to chase them while wielding the weapon.

Two women in the group told officers that they ran inside a building to get away from Robins. This reportedly led to Robins to bang on the door and attempt to enter the building.

Meanwhile, the other three victims told officers that they fled the scene in an Uber while the other two remained on the property.

Authorities reported the women called police shortly after Robins fled from the scene. Officials said officers spotted Robins walking in the middle of a roadway near 4th Avenue South and Ash Street while responding to the call.

When police tried to make contact with him, he allegedly approached them in “an aggressive manner” while the weapon was still in his hand.

According to court documents, police gave Robins commands to drop the weapon and immediately placed him in custody when he dropped it.

After picking the weapon up from the ground, officers identified the weapon as a handsaw.

Robins was taken into custody and now faces a long list of charges, including five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and five counts of aggravated robbery with a weapon.

He remains jailed on a $325,000 bond.

