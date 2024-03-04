Man arrested in Charlotte, charged with murder in February killing in Durham

A suspect was taken into custody in Charlotte last week and charged with the February killing of a 40-year-old man in Durham.

Darrell Jermaine Hart, 41, was arrested Thursday and charged with murder in the death of Laron Dante Allen. who was shot Feb. 8 on the 4500 block of Denfield Street

Hart was taken into custody by the Carolina Regional Task Force and the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department, the Durham Police Department said Monday.

The fatal shooting was one of three homicides in Durham that week.

▪ Gregory Wayne Headen, 53, of Durham was fatally shot Feb. 10 on Guess Road, near Horton Road in northern Durham.

▪ Saquon Marquez Carlos Dunn, 33 of Raleigh.. was fatally shot Feb. 13 in the 600 block of Barton Street, south of downtown.

Police have not announced an arrest or suspects in either of those homicides.

Shootings in Durham down this year

As of Feb. 24, 20 people had been shot in Durham this year, four of them fatally, according to police statistics.

That was down from 30 people (eight fatal) and 34 people (five fatal) who were shot by the same date in 2023 and 2022, respectively.

There were a total of five homicides in the city this year as of Feb. 24.