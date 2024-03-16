Man arrested, charged in Sept. 2022 fatal stabbing

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested March 8 and charged in connection to a fatal September 2022 stabbing in north Austin, according to Travis County court documents.

Court records showed 45-year-old David Michael Flores faced a first-degree murder charge in connection to the death of 43-year-old Victor Hernandez.

Travis County jail records show that Flores met his $300,000 bond and was released Wednesday.

PAST COVERAGE | Police: Argument leads to deadly stabbing in north Austin

KXAN reached out to Flores’ attorney for a statement. This story will be updated if one is received.

According to an affidavit, on Sept. 17, 2022, officers with the Austin Police Department responded to a call in the 8600 block of Research Boulevard. The caller said a man was injured after another man approached them armed with a knife.

At the scene, first responders found a man, later identified as Hernandez, on the ground with an apparent stab wound. Hernandez was later pronounced dead, and his manner of death was ruled to be a homicide.

The suspect, later identified as Flores, was not at the scene when law enforcement arrived, but a man matching his description was found nearby.

According to the affidavit, Flores told police the act was in self-defense and admitted to stabbing Hernandez in the chest.

