Man arrested, charged with second-degree murder in southeast Wichita killing, official says

One of the two people police were looking for in connection with a June 4 killing at a southeast Wichita apartment complex has been charged with second-degree murder, Wichita police Capt. Aaron Moses said Wednesday.

Jeremiah Zy’imondre Markis Walker was arrested Wednesday morning at City Hall after going there, Moses said. He was booked into Sedgwick County Jail at 10:17 a.m.

Police asked for help finding the 23-year-old Wichita man on June 6 in connection with the June 4 killing of 27-year-old Quentin Vonta Gordon.

Moses said they are no longer looking for the other person and don’t have any other suspects.

The shooting was reported at 9:27 p.m. in the 4800 block of East Funston, which is next to L.W. Clapp Park. Gordon lived at the apartment complex where he was shot.

This is at least the city’s 22nd homicide of the year, according to reports from police. There were 14 at this time last year.

Walker has been wanted since March 18, 2020 since he absconded in connection with a 2019 Shawnee County case involving criminal damage to property, according to Kansas Department of Corrections records.

It’s unclear if those records are outdated. The suspect was arrested in December in Wichita in a case he’s been charged in for aggravated endangering of a child and fleeing and eluding, according to court and police records.