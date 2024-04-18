Man arrested and charged in Peru homicide investigation

Apr. 18—PERU — One man has been arrested and charged in connection with a Peru woman's death Wednesday afternoon.

Kevin D. Kosza, 27, was arraigned in Peru Town Court Thursday morning and charged with felony second-degree murder, one misdemeanor of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree and one misdemeanor of endangering the welfare of a child, after Krysten E. Remy, 23, of Peru was found dead inside a residence on Jenkins Street by State Police who had conducted a welfare check there the day before.

Kosza, represented by Clinton County Public Defender Hilary Rogers, entered a plea of not guilty, District Attorney Andrew Wylie said.

Wylie said Kosza was remanded to Clinton County Jail without bail and is due back in court Tuesday, April 23 at 9:30 a.m. for a preliminary felony hearing.

According to court documents, Kosza allegedly stabbed Remy in the presence of her almost 9-month-old child, fled the scene and left the child unattended.

State Police said an incident early Wednesday morning led to Kosza's apprehension.

State Police said when the Clinton County Sheriff's Office was advised of the incident on Jenkins Street Wednesday, they informed the troopers on the scene that they had a motor vehicle accident that morning involving a male identified as Kosza.

An investigation determined that at approximately 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, an off-duty U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agent located a male in a field near the accident close to the U.S. and Canadian Border. Police said U.S. Border Patrol agents responded to the scene and rendered aid to Kosza who was transported to the University of Vermont Health Network — Champlain Valley Physician's Hospital (CVPH) for a medical evaluation.

The State Police executed multiple search warrants, which resulted in the arrest of Kosza. Kosza was released from the hospital and turned over to the State Police.

An autopsy will be performed at Glens Falls Hospital by forensic pathologist, Dr. Michael Sikirica, on April 19 at 7 a.m. to determine the cause and manner of Remy's death, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and being conducted by State Police with assistance from the Clinton County District Attorney's Office, Clinton County Sheriff's Department, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Police, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and local fire and EMS.

State Police are continuing to ask anyone who lives on Jenkins Street or the surrounding area to check their security cameras for any suspicious activity.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident they are asked to call State Police at 518-563-3761.

