Man arrested, charged in North Andover homicide, DA says
Authorities said the victim's body was discovered by police early Sunday morning near the Merrimack River.
The Bears' trade market for Fields got even frostier as the Falcons bowed out of being a potential suitor.
A lawsuit filed by Dak Prescott accuses a woman of seeking to extort $100 million by falsely accusing him of sexual assault.
Free agency is upon us, and Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab are joining forces to react to and give letter grades for all the biggest moves from day one of the NFL's legal tampering window. The duo start off with the QB news, as Kirk Cousins is headed to the Atlanta Falcons (what does he still have left in the tank?), and the Minnesota Vikings have no long-term plan at quarterback. Russell Wilson signs with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baker Mayfield remains in Tampa Bay. The duo also hit on the major running back signings. Later, Fitz and Frank discuss some non-free agency news, as Tee Higgins requests a trade and Mac Jones get traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars, before diving back into more major free agent signings. The two hosts give letter grades for the Las Vegas Raiders acquisitions, the Brian Burns trade, Chris Jones staying in Kansas City, the massive interior offensive line contracts and much more.
Giolito signed a two-year, $38.5 million with the Red Sox over the winter.
Matt Harmon is breaking down the key signings and trades to help you sort out what it all means for fantasy.
The Seoul Series will take place March 20 and 21 at Gocheok Sky Dome.
Horton stepped away from the team in November to deal with a "personal health matter."
Sengun covered his head in his hands as he was wheeled off the floor Sunday night.
The Lakers unveiled the statue outside of Crypto.com Arena in February.
The Washington Commanders have agreed to a two-year deal to sign former Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler.
The deal concludes an ongoing saga that saw that saw the Panthers fail to reach a long-term deal with their 2019 first-round pick.
Block Party, a startup developed by software engineer and tech diversity advocate Tracy Chou, was among the victims of Twitter's (now X's) API changes earlier this year, forcing it to pivot its business. At the SXSW conference in Austin this weekend, Chou presented a glimpse of what Block Party is now up to with its new product, Privacy Party, designed to help people more easily navigate and adjust their privacy settings across social networks like Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Reddit, X and others.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman roll through the five AL East teams from worst-to-first in in terms of this year's over/unders, kicking off with the Boston Red Sox, Tampa Bay Rays, Toronto Blue Jays, Baltimore Orioles & New York Yankees.
Reddit's IPO plans are coming into focus with a new S-1 filing released Monday morning that sets an initial price range for its stock at $31 to $34 per share. At the low end of this range, $31 billion, though Reddit would be worth $4.93 billion based on an expected 158.98 million shares outstanding. In any case, everyone seems to believe it will emerge as a public company at or above the $5 billion mark, something of a Mendoza Line for Reddit, given the clues its secondary-market trading activity showed on pricing prior to its IPO filing.
Minshew is expected to compete with Aidan O'Connell for the starting job in Las Vegas.
Lucid Motors is at risk of losing the trademark for the name of its Gravity SUV, just months before the company is supposed to start production. Google Ventures-backed EV charging company Gravity Inc. filed a "petition for cancellation" with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's Trademark Trial and Appeal Board (TTAB) in December asking for Lucid's Gravity trademark to be revoked. The startup claims in the petition that Lucid's use of the Gravity name could confuse consumers, since Gravity Inc. uses it for EV charging and has used it in the past to operate a fleet of EV taxis.
After an NHL trade deadline with plenty of player movement, check out these skaters who could upgrade your fantasy hockey roster.
Investors are bracing for the CPI inflation print, the last big test for the market before the Fed meets in late March.