Man arrested, charged with kidnapping, assaulting child at Webster beach

A Massachusetts man has been arrested after police say he kidnapped and assaulted a child at Webster beach.

Walter Fanion, 68, is expected to be arraigned on charges of kidnapping.

According to police, the incident happened on Monday, April 15 at Memorial Beach. The girl and her grandmother came to the police and reported that she was at Memorial Beach when she encountered a white male with a dog, who lured her inside his car.

The girl reported that the man, identified as Fanion then drove her to a location to drop off the dog he was with and, at some point, assaulted her inappropriately.

The girl said that Fanion then dropped her off back in the area of her residence.

Initial investigation revealed that Fanion said he would be at Memorial Beach the next day at 11:30 am.

Officers were able to find Fanion’s car using the description the girl provided.

Over the next few days, police followed Fanion and he was taken into custody.

Fanion is facing several charges including kidnapping, enticing a child under 16, four counts of of indecent assault, and battery on a child under 14. He is currently being held on $75,040 cash bail.

Police are asking anyone else who has a similar incident with Fanion, to call the Webster Police Department Detective Bureau at 508-943-1212.

