Man arrested, charged in fatal Hartsville shooting, deputies say

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man has been arrested and charged with murder following a Saturday shooting in the Hartsville area, Darlington County Sheriff James Young Jr. said.

Michael Deandre McMillian is facing charges of murder, first-degree burglary, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.

It happened on Hough Lane, authorities said. McMillian is being detained at the W. Glen Campbell Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

