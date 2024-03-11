Man arrested, charged in deadly Galveston house fire that left 1 woman dead

The suspect believed to have set a home on fire in Texas, killing a woman, was arrested on Friday, the Galveston Police Department announced.

In a press release, officials said Courtney Allen Thompson, 20, of Galveston was arrested on Friday, March 8 in connection with the Feb. 29 house fire that left one woman dead.

Investigators have classified the fire as arson and homicide.

Back on Feb. 29, authorities reported that when the Galveston Fire Department responded to the fire, they found three people attempting to escape the burning structure and promptly got them out safely.

Courtney Allen Thompson, 20, of Galveston was charged with the murder of a woman in a deadly house fire.

Officials later found a fourth person, 55-year-old Renita Hawthorne unconscious inside the home.

Hawthorne was transported to the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston trauma center where she later succumbed to her injuries, officials said.

"I just wish I could bring her back," said Sharonda Hawthorne, Renita's cousin told Fox 26. "We’re just in disbelief right now."

Fox 26 reported that Renita Hawthorne was in her elevated one-story home with her daughters and boyfriend when the fire broke out.

The suspect believed to have set a home on fire in Galveston, killing a woman, was arrested on Friday.

Thompson was booked into the Galveston County Jail for the offenses of capital murder and three counts of aggravated assault. Authorities said additional charges are pending.

The capital murder charge comes with a bond set at $700,000, while each count of aggravated assault carries a bond of $1 million.

Detectives are also still pursuing additional suspects.

The motive for the fire is still unknown.





