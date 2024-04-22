Man charged after crashing 18-wheeler into cars in East Austin, police say

A 27-year-old man was arrested Sunday night on suspicion of crashing an 18-wheeler on an East Austin residential street, causing damage to several parked cars, police confirmed.

Trevonte Martez Shon Neville crashed into eight parked, unoccupied vehicles at East Ninth Street and Embassy Drive after 11:30 p.m. Sunday, according to an Austin Police Department news release. Police said they found Neville inside the truck, and that no injuries were reported.

On Monday morning, crews were seen fixing the damage done to the sidewalk, which included putting displaced street signs back into their spots.

Neville faces one count of driving while intoxicated, according to Travis County records.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Man charged after crashing 18-wheeler into cars, Austin police say