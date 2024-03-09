Man arrested, charged after Chesapeake roadway shooting

A 55-year-old Chesapeake man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that happened Friday in the Deep Creek neighborhood, according to police.

Police arrested Leonard Parker Friday afternoon and charged him with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police said the victim, 51-year-old Derrick Knight of Chesapeake, was shot and killed Friday morning. Police responded to a call about an accident and a man in the roadway at 5:39 a.m. at the intersection of South Military Highway and Canal Drive.

An initial investigation found Knight had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene. After an investigation, police described the shooting as an alleged road rage incident.

