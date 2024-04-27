Man arrested for brutal murder of father in West Valley City

This post may contain graphic images or details. Reader discretion is advised.

WEST VALLEY CITY (ABC4) — A man was arrested in West Valley City on Friday for the brutal murder of his father, according to West Valley City Police.

Jeremy Ross Pulver, 46, was arrested in Salt Lake County on one count of murder (first-degree felony).

At around 11 a.m. on April 26, police received a call from a witness regarding a man, identified as Jeremy Pulver, who allegedly killed his own father, John Pulver, while staying at John’s house.

Jeremy reportedly fled the area after the incident, and the witness waited at the scene for police to respond. Once first responders arrived, the witness informed them that Jeremy had “beat John to death and filled his mouth with baking soda to ensure he was dead after,” according to a statement of probable cause.

The witness said she learned this from Jeremy himself, saying she saw Jeremy just as he was fleeing the scene, and that he told her this information.

Upon investigating the scene, police found John deceased with what appeared to be head trauma. Officers found Jeremy shortly after and transported him to the West Valley City Police Dept. for questioning.

At the station, Jeremy allegedly told police he had gone to John’s house on Wednesday, two days prior, to visit with John. Jeremy said that during the next two days, John described to Jeremy how John wanted to die “because of his elderly condition,” according to the statement.

Jeremy claimed that John wanted Jeremy to kill him. Jeremy also told police that he “wanted John to die,” according to the statement.

“Jeremy said he worked up the confidence to kill John, and early this morning he went to John’s room. When he entered John’s room, he found John lying in bed. Jeremy said he was ready to kill John,” the affidavit states.

Jeremy continued to describe to police his initial attempts to kill his father, which were reportedly unsuccessful. Jeremy allegedly said his father “fought back harder than [Jeremy] ever would’ve expected,” and that John would kill him in defense if he “didn’t end it soon,” the affidavit states.

Jeremy told police he then used a hatchet to strike John in the head multiple times. He also told police that he put sodium bicarbonate, commonly known as baking soda, in John’s mouth as he “learned this was a good method to ensure someone was dead,” the affidavit states.

The crime scene was reportedly consistent with Jeremy’s statements.

Additionally, Clearfield Police are investigating an incident where Jeremy allegedly pointed a firearm at a member of the public during an argument the day prior.

Jeremy Pulver was booked into Salt Lake County Jail on the charges previously stated.

Charges are allegations only. All arrested persons are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

