Man arrested after breaking into three homes in three months

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested on Saturday after allegedly breaking into three houses in three months.

Leroy Moody, 42, is being charged with three counts of aggravated burglary and theft of property $2,500-$10,000 after police say he broke into three houses between February and April.

Police say the first burglary took place on February 26. At approximately 6:10 p.m., officers responded to a break-in on Castleman Street.

When they spoke with the victim, she told them that when she arrived home, she noticed her house had been broken into. She told police that her camera picked up a silver vehicle parked in her driveway and an unknown man with blue jeans and a baseball cap under her carport.

When she looked inside her home, she noticed her television and various pieces of jewelry were taken.

Police went to a nearby Wooddale school and looked at the video from their angle. From that footage, they were able to determine that the vehicle was a Buick LaCrosse.

The second burglary took place on March 6, at approximately 4:30 p.m. Officers responded to a burglary call on Quince Road. The female victim told police that when she arrived him, she saw that her home had been broken into.

Her neighbors across the street had a camera that captured a silver Buick sitting in her driveway. When the victim checked her house, she noticed that her wedding rings had been stolen off of her nightstand.

The third burglary was on April 12 at approximately 1:05 p.m. Officers responded to a burglary call on Boyce Avenue where they met the male victim. He told police that while he was away from his home, someone had broken in. He said he was missing a television, seven pairs of Jordans and a speaker.

He retrieved video footage from a neighbor and it showed a male occupying a silver Buick with Tennessee tags.

Police ran the tags and it came back on a 2005 Buick LaCrosse registered to a woman. The woman had previously filed a police report that stated she sold the vehicle to Leroy Moody and he stole her tags from her after she removed them from the car.

After further investigation, police say they were able to positively identify Moody as the person responsible for the three burglaries.

Moody was arrested on Saturday and is being held on $40,000 bond.

