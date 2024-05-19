Man arrested after breaking into Tampa home, sexually battering resident: police

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man is behind bars after he broke into a Tampa home, sexually battered the resident, and then fled from the home, according to the Tampa Police Department.

On the night of May 10, police said the suspect, 28-year-old Jordan Davis, broke into a home near North Nebraska Avenue and East Ellicott Street.

Davis entered the home and assaulted the woman, only identified as being in her early 60s, according to TPD. The victim immediately called 911, reporting the incident and giving a description of the abuser to police.

Police said Davis was found nearby and tried to flee from officers. He was arrested near East Hillsborough Avenue and I-275 and taken to the Orient Road Jail.

Tampa Police Department

Davis was charged with sexual battery and burglary of a dwelling with battery.

