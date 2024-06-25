Man arrested for breaking into multiple homes in Livermore: police

(KRON) — A man was arrested for breaking into multiple homes in Livermore overnight on Saturday, the Livermore Police Department said. Before 1 a.m., officers responded to a report of a man trespassing on a home on Mocho Street. He was seen in the backyard.

The man was trying to break into the home via the back sliding door, according to police. Once the homeowner confronted the man, the suspect ran away.

About an hour later, there was another report of a break-in at a home on El Dorado Drive, which is about a half mile away from Mocho Street. It was determined to be the same man from the break-in an hour earlier.

The suspect previously lived at the El Dorado Drive house, and the current homeowner knows the suspect, police said. The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Livermore resident Alfredo Macedonia, was later found in the parking lot of nearby Joe Michell School.

Macedonia had methamphetamine when he was found, police said. He was arrested and booked into Santa Rita Jail for residential burglary, possession of a controlled substance and aggravated trespassing.

