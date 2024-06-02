Man arrested after bomb threat called into El Dorado YMCA, police said

A 56-year-old man was arrested after a bomb threat was made at the El Dorado YMCA Saturday, the El Dorado Police Department said.

El Dorado police, along with the El Dorado Fire Department and the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, evacuated the gym at 300 N. Main St.

The gym was searched and no explosive devices were found, the EDPD said in a social media post.

Further investigation into the incident led authorities to arrest 56-year-old Ramon Jay Pratt, of El Dorado, after being accused of calling in the bomb threat, police said.

Pratt was arrested on suspicion of aggravated criminal threat and booked into the Butler County Detention Facility.