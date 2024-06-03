Man arrested after being accused of firing a shot into an apartment's leasing office

After a standoff with deputies, a man was arrested after firing a single gunshot into his apartment’s leasing office.

According to Greenville Police Department Sgt. Diana Munoz, Wrappar Kellett, 57, was charged with discharging a firearm into a dwelling after a gunshot was fired into the leasing office at the apartment building in which he resides.

On Saturday, at about 7:09 a.m. GPD officers responded to 400 Rhett St., in reference to malicious damage done at the 400 Rhett Apartment Homes. When officers arrived, they discovered a gunshot had been fired into the apartment’s leasing office.

According to an incident report, the GPD learned that Kellett and the apartment managers disagreed on how his apartment flooded. Following the disagreement, a gunshot was fired into the leasing office.

According to Munoz, Kellett was identified through CCTV footage.

The GPD SWAT unit arrived to arrest Kellett but could not find him at his apartment. Later that day, deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and SWAT team located Kellett at 424 East Standing Springs Road in Simpsonville.

According to emails from the GCSO, Kellett was barricaded inside the residence but surrendered and was arrested peacefully. Kellett was held at the Greenville County Detention Center on $7,500 bond.

The 400 Rhett Apartment Homes did not immediately return a call for comment on Monday.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Man arrested after calls of a shooting at apartments near Flour Field