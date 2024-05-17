Man arrested in Baton Rouge shooting leaving 1 dead, 2 hurt

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police arrested a man in connection to a March shooting that left one person dead.

Kevonta Williams, 19, was charged with second-degree murder, two counts of attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. He was previously in jail on an unrelated charge, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Baton Rouge police said Kevon London, 18, was shot to death in the early morning hours of Sunday, March 10 in the 2200 block of Scenic Gardens Avenue.

Two juvenile shooting victims were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. According to police, one was shot in the foot and the other was shot in the shoulder.

Deputies arrest Louisiana teen connected to two separate Ascension Parish shootings

Latest News

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BRProud.com.