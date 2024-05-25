Man arrested in Baton Rouge shooting that left 1 man dead

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An arrest was made in connection to a Friday morning shooting that left a 22-year-old dead.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Robert Mooney, 20, was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. Mooney is charged with second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon in the shooting death of Walter Jackson, 22.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 5000 block of Chalet Drive in Baton Rouge around 4:30 a.m. Friday, May 24. According to BRPD, “detectives learned that Jackson and Mooney were together at the residence for several hours prior to the shooting.”

Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene, according to BRPD.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact BRPD’s Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

