Man arrested for attempted murder after shots fired at Putnam County deputies

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man is facing attempted murder charges after being accused of shooting at Putnam County deputies Saturday afternoon.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation said northbound and southbound lanes were closed on State Route 56 at the intersection with State Route 24/Nashville Highway due to “police activity” reported just before 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, June 1.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were called to a home on Highway 56 for a welfare check. When they arrived at the scene, shots were reportedly fired out the front window at the deputies.

After more deputies responded to the scene and established a perimeter, Sheriff Eddie Farris arrived and managed to negotiate the individual’s surrender, officials said.

Authorities told News 2 that Danny K. Roberts was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder. He is currently being held without bond.

No additional details have been released about this incident.

