Man arrested for attacking women in Brooklyn subway stations: NYPD

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was arrested for allegedly attacking women inside subway stations on consecutive days, according to the NYPD.

Andrew Robinson, 42, was arrested on assault and harassment charges, police said.

More Local News

The first attack happened at 6:50 a.m. on Thursday, May 16 inside the Atlantic Avenue subway station. Robinson allegedly approached a 49-year-old woman, slapped her in the face and ran away, according to the NYPD.

The second attack happened at around 10:25 a.m. on Friday, May 17 inside the Halsey Street subway station. Robinson allegedly approached a 67-year-old woman, slapped her in the face, and ran away, police said.

Both victims sustained minor injuries.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Ben Mitchell is a digital content producer from Vermont who has covered both local and international news since 2021. He joined PIX11 in 2024. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.