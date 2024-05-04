Man arrested for attacking hospital security guard, nurse Habersham County deputies say

A Habersham County man was charged with assaulting a hospital security guard and obstructing medical staff at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center Habersham on Tuesday, deputies say.

According to warrants from the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office, Christopher Jarred Martin, of Alto, attacked a security guard at the hospital by kicking and biting them.

The sheriff’s office said arrest warrants state Martin “kicked the victim in the face causing abrasions and swelling to the bridge of his nose and biting the victim’s left hand, causing broken skin, swelling, and bruising while within the emergency room of Northeast Georgia Medical Center Habersham while being restrained, a lawful duty of the victim in the safety and security operations of the emergency medical facility.”

A statement from the sheriff’s office said the injuries left the guard’s skin broken, swelling and bruising while in the emergency room at the hospital. Martin was being restrained when he attacked the guard, the sheriff’s office said.

Other warrants related to the incident also allege Martin obstructed emergency medical technicians working for the Northeast Georgia Health System, specifically saying that Martin prevented a registered nurse and medical technician from doing their jobs.

As of Friday, Martin was still in custody, according to the sheriff’s office.

