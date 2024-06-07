Man arrested after attacking Denmark’s prime minister Mette Frederiksen

A man has been arrested after attacking Denmark’s prime minister Mette Frederiksen in central Copenhagen on Friday.

It was unclear whether Frederiksen was injured by the attacker. The prime minister’s office said in a statement that Frederiksen was “shocked by the incident”, but did not provide further details.

“Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was hit by a man Friday evening on Kultorvet in Copenhagen. The man was subsequently arrested,” the statement said.

Police in the Danish capital said the incident had taken place at Kultorvet, a pedestrianised square in the centre of the city.

“We have made an arrest in the case, which we are now investigating. We currently have no further comments or observations on the matter,” the police said on X.

The attack on Frederiksen comes as 450 million citizens in the EU’s 27 member states are going to the polls to elect more than 700 members of the European parliament.

It also comes just weeks after Slovakia’s prime minister, Robert Fico, was shot in an assassination attempt, and against a surge of growing low-level political violence and threats against candidates, mayors and elected officials in France, Germany and other countries.

Danish leaders from across the political spectrum voiced outrage over the attack.

Pelle Dragsted, a spokesperson for the opposition Red-Green Alliance, described the attack as “appalling and completely unacceptable.”

Business minister Morten Bødskov described the incident as “completely insane”, while Morten Messerschmidt, chairman of the anti-immigrant Danish People’s party, said: “Violence is never OK.”

European leaders also reacted with shock to the news from Denmark.

EU chief Charles Michel said he was “outraged” by the “horrendous” attack, adding: “I strongly condemn this cowardly act of aggression”.

Sweden’s prime minister Ulf Kristersson said: “Mette is a very good colleague and wise partner. I sincerely hope that she is unharmed.

“An attack on a democratically elected leader is also an attack on our democracy. Tonight, my thoughts and those of the family are with her.”

The European parliament president, Roberta Metsola, wrote: “Tonight’s assault on the Danish prime minister is appalling. Violence has no place in politics. Keep strong, Mette!” she added.

Finland’s prime minister, Petteri Orpo, said he is “deeply shocked by the assault on my colleague.”

“I strongly condemn any form of violence against democratically elected leaders in our free societies. My thoughts are with you, and I wish you strength during this difficult time,” he said.

Latvia’s prime minister Evika Siliņa also said she is “deeply shocked.”

The Socialists and Democrats group in the European parliament said it stands with Frederiksen – a social democrat – and the Danish people.

“Acts of violence are always an attack against democracy. We will not be intimidated,” the group said.

Stefan Löfven, president of the Party of European Socialists (PES), said “the whole PES community is with Mette and her family. We condemn this senseless attack. Political violence must have no place in our societies.”